Akamai sees 2024 EPS $6.31-$6.38, consensus $6.43

Sees 2024 revenue $3.97B-$3.99B, consensus $3.99B.
- Akamai reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS $1.59, consensus $1.59
- Akamai sees Q4 non-GAAP EPS $1.49-$1.56, consensus $1.62
- AKAM Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Akamai, Kyndryl partner to deliver Micro-Segmentation Implementation Services
- Akamai receives company-wide ISO 14001 attestation
