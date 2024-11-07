Akamai reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS $1.59, consensus $1.59

Reports Q3 revenue $1.00B, consensus $998.98M. “Akamai (AKAM) delivered another solid quarter, highlighted by continued momentum in security and cloud computing. Together, these solutions grew 17% on a year-over-year basis and now account for nearly 70% of our total revenue,” said CEO Tom Leighton. “This quarter also marks a significant milestone as we surpassed the billion-dollar quarterly revenue threshold for the first time. Looking forward, we remain confident in the traction we see from our new products and our continued commitment to strong bottom-line performance.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AKAM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.