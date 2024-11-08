News & Insights

Stocks
AKAM

Akamai price target lowered to $112 from $115 at Scotiabank

November 08, 2024 — 10:16 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Scotiabank lowered the firm’s price target on Akamai (AKAM) to $112 from $115 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. While there were some “bright spots” to the company’s Q3 results, there were also several areas that were a letdown, the analyst tells investors. The company’s content delivery segment was disappointing and drove a cut to FY24 guidance, Scotiabank notes. Meanwhile, performance in Security and Edge Compute was robust, with updated targets implying continued momentum, the firm adds.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AKAM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AKAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.