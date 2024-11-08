Akamai price target lowered to $112 from $115 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered the firm’s price target on Akamai (AKAM) to $112 from $115 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. While there were some “bright spots” to the company’s Q3 results, there were also several areas that were a letdown, the analyst tells investors. The company’s content delivery segment was disappointing and drove a cut to FY24 guidance, Scotiabank notes. Meanwhile, performance in Security and Edge Compute was robust, with updated targets implying continued momentum, the firm adds.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AKAM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.