Akamai price target lowered to $110 from $135 at Susquehanna

November 11, 2024 — 07:50 am EST

Susquehanna lowered the firm’s price target on Akamai (AKAM) to $110 from $135 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm said they reported a generally solid 3Q with compute nicely outperforming expectations and some of its newer security offerings gaining traction. However, the delivery segment continues to be a headwind for the company as traffic volumes remain weak, which is expected to continue through the remainder of the year.

