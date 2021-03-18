Akamai Chairman Frederic Salerno To Retire - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) said that its chairman Frederic Salerno will retire, effective on June 3, 2021. It has appointed current director and chair of the environmental, social, and governance committee Daniel Hesse to succeed Salerno as chairman.

Salerno joined Akamai as a director in 2002, only four years after the company's founding, and after most-recently serving as vice chairman and chief financial officer of Verizon Communications. He was named chairman of the Akamai board of directors in March, 2018. At various times, he has also served as lead independent director and chair of the audit committee.

