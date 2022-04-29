Akamai (AKAM) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 3, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 4.9%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.4%, on average.



The Cambridge, MA-based company is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues, driven by growth in its security business. Growing demand for cloud infrastructure solutions, mobile products and online video amid high data traffic is favoring its prospects.



During the quarter, Akamai completed the acquisition of Linode, a leading Infrastructure-as-a-service platform provider, for almost $900 million. This combines Linode’s developer-friendly cloud computing capabilities with Akamai’s market-leading edge platform and security services. Together with Linode, Akamai intends to become the world’s most distributed compute platform, from cloud to edge.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $905 million, which indicates growth of 7.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at $1.42, suggesting an increase of 2.9%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Akamai this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Akamai’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%, as both are pegged at $1.42.

Zacks Rank: Akamai currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

