Akamai (AKAM) Survey Shows Rising Demand for Cloud Solution

Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM recently published a survey report indicating that 95% of channel partners consider cloud technology a major component of their client’s 2023 strategy. Despite recognizing the need for cloud adoption, many enterprises remain cautious in their investment decisions. The study suggests the recent macroeconomic volatility, rising costs and balancing with other IT operational expenses are the main reasons behind the firms’ conservative behavior.



The study sample comprised 386 respondents from several nations, including Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, India, China and Japan. Respondents from India, Vietnam and Indonesia expected that around 60% of the IT budget would be focused on the cloud. On the contrary, a significant portion of responders from Thailand, Japan and Taiwan opined that less than 20% of the IT budget would be devoted to cloud adoption.



With the increasing digitalization of commercial activities, enterprises are witnessing rising consumer demand for various online services, resulting in higher data generation and information flow. Consequently, it is becoming increasingly challenging for enterprises to invest and expand IT infrastructure and provide optimum service with in-house computing.



Akamai is looking to address these issues with its connected cloud, a user-friendly cloud solution with greater transparency, flexibility and an easy-to-use interface. With ever-changing workloads, cloud solutions will allow users to scale the resources according to requirements, thus nullifying the risk of over-investments and over-provisioning in data centers and ensuring better resource utilization. Cloud technology also enables developers to accelerate innovation and rapid deployment of applications, thus reducing the time to market.



Along with its cloud technology, Akamai — with its advanced security solutions — is emphasizing on providing robust protection to its customers against sophisticated cyber-attacks. Akamai also plans to establish several cloud computing sites worldwide by the end of 2023 and intends to support underserved cloud developers with basic cloud infrastructure.



Akamai is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services, as its platform handles approximately two trillion web interactions daily. Its solutions help customers address the challenges of bandwidth constraints and Internet traffic while reducing the need for additional hardware to manage traffic loads. Software distribution is important in bolstering the business as the company benefits from rapid growth in Internet-based distribution of applications, operating system software and online game software.



Cybersecurity is an area that holds a lot of promise for Akamai. With the rapid adoption of cloud computing, security has become a major concern for enterprises. Hackers are using new and sophisticated techniques to take advantage of the security loopholes of the cloud. Large enterprises are expected to increase their security budgets to address security concerns and instill confidence in cloud computing. Demand for Akamai’s security solutions will likely translate into significant growth opportunities over the long term.



Shares of the company have lost 33.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 17.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Akamai currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Splunk Inc. SPLK, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 131.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 83.78%. Splunk provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data. The company's offerings enable users to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on machine data and big data, irrespective of format or source and help in operational decision-making.



Its software has a broad range of applications, including security analytics, business analytics and IT operations. Splunk is benefiting from healthy customer engagement, evident from the consistently high net retention and competitive win rates alongside solid momentum with large orders overall.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 14.17%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for ANET for the current year stand at $5.85 per share. Arista provides cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.



It continues to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. It is well-poised for growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Arista has introduced network observability software, DANZ Monitoring Fabric (DMF), on its switching platforms for enterprise-wide traffic visibility and contextual insights.



Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 1.55%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It is witnessing strong momentum across its core industry verticals and is confident of its long-term prospects. Investments in customer solutions and sales organizations have enabled the company to capitalize on the solid demand across end markets.



Juniper is a leading provider of networking solutions and communication devices. The company develops, designs and sells products that help build a network infrastructure for services and applications based on a single Internet protocol network worldwide. The company caters to the networking needs of enterprises, public sector organizations and service providers across the globe.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.