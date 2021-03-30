Akamai (AKAM) Rolls Out COVID-19 Vaccine Management Offering

Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM recently unveiled Akamai Vaccine Edge based on salesforce.com’s CRM Vaccine Cloud to facilitate processes pertaining to the online distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.



The latest Vaccine Edge solution aids in enhancing the registration and signup process, which includes the very first step of scheduling an online appointment. It complements salesforce's Vaccine Cloud, which offers a fast and flexible approach to manage, deliver and administer centralized vaccine programs.



Vaccine Edge supports IT teams of registration websites to eliminate complexities and provide a reliable user experience by powering fast page loading time even when the concerned websites are under duress due to high traffic amid higher demand. This helps a huge number of users register simultaneously.



The new solution is integrated with a denial-of-service (DDoS) protection that assists inspection and blocks any violator attempting to dismantle the sites by crashing them with targeted requests.



Currently available in the United States and Canada, Akamai's Vaccine Edge is implemented by the sites catering to large populations and helping citizens obtain a prompt access to COVID-vaccine appointments.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Akamai Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Akamai Technologies, Inc. Quote

Akamai, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is well poised to gain from the incremental adoption of its latest solution Vaccine Edge, which attempts to simplify vaccination processes in a reliable and secure manner. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Easing the Ongoing COVID-19 Vaccination Drive a Boon

Per the latest Bloomberg data, COVID-19 vaccines are being administered at a rate of 14.5 million doses per day, currently. Further, above 559 million COVID-19 vaccine shots are already delivered across 141 countries.



Notably, a fast, efficient and timely delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to the masses, which had left major negative impacts on the world economy, remains severely challenging.



Nevertheless, advanced technologies are playing an instrumental role in carrying out the vaccination drive efficiently and smoothly throughout the world.



Industry 4.0 technologies, such as cloud computing, AI, blockchain, machine learning (ML) and the IoT hold potential to analyze the huge amount of data that is being generated during the global vaccination process.



To be precise, automation and AI are widely addressing the challenges of manufacturing vaccination shots in billions. Further, automated solutions showed great success in managing cold-chain operations of the pharmaceutical companies.



Furthermore, computer vision technology and robotics are gaining momentum from backing the data entry component of vaccine distribution.



Like Akamai and salesforce, technology giants including Alphabet’s GOOGL Google, Microsoft MSFT, the cloud-computing giant Amazon and the enterprise software stalwart Adobe are making strong efforts in supporting government agencies, public and private healthcare institutions, and the concerned communities to accelerate and manage their immunization programs.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



salesforce.com, inc. (CRM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.