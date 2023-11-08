Akamai (AKAM) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Surge Y/Y

Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM reported impressive third-quarter 2023 results, with the bottom and the top line surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company recorded higher revenues year over year, driven by healthy demand trends in multiple end markets. Strength in API security solutions was a positive factor. The introduction of enticing features in Security solutions, such as additional security configurations and more advanced rate control policies, have been driving more value to the customers and boosting the top line.

Net Income

GAAP net income rose to $160.5 million or $1.04 per share from $123.7 million or 78 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Solid net sales growth positively affected the bottom line during the quarter.



Non-GAAP net income was $251.1 million or $1.63 per share, up from $200 million or $1.26 per share a year ago. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12 cents.

Revenues

The company generated $965.5 million in revenues compared with $881.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Solid momentum in the Security and Compute vertical drove the top line during the quarter. Revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $945 million.



By product groups, revenues from Security Technology Group were $455.8 million compared with $379.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The 20% year-over-year growth was primarily driven by strength in segmentation products. The company also witnessed a healthy demand for Web Application Firewall solutions. Net sales surpassed our estimate of $442.3 million.



The Delivery segment contributed $379.3 million, down from $393.2 million in the year-earlier quarter. Despite the decline, few CDN clients acquired from StackPath partially cushioned the top line in this segment. The segment’s revenues surpassed our estimate of $370.4 million.



The Compute segment registered $130.4 million in revenues, up from $109.1 million in the prior-year quarter. The company expanded its cloud computing partner ecosystem during the quarter. It also secured multiple deals with prominent enterprises worldwide in various end markets, including financial institutions, media companies, e-commerce, digital advertising and more. The top line beat our estimate of $129.3 million.



Region-wise, net sales from the United States came in at $498.5 million, up 8% year over year. International revenues stood at $466.9 million, up from $420.8 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Other Details

In the September quarter, total operation expenses rose to $789.4 million from $721.5 million. Non-GAAP income from operations improved to $295.9 million from $242.6 million, with respective margins of 31% and 28%. Top-line growth, combined with cost-optimization actions, boosted the operating income. Adjusted EBITDA was $417.6 million, up from $368.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the third quarter of 2023, Akamai generated $359.4 million in cash from operating activities compared with $369.3 million in the prior-year quarter. As of Sep 30, 2023, the company had $459.9 million in cash and cash equivalents with $760.7 million of operating lease liabilities. During the quarter, it repurchased approximately 1.1 million shares for around $113 million.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Akamai estimates revenues in the range of $985-$1,005 million. Non-GAAP operating margin is projected at 29%. Non-GAAP earnings are forecasted in the range of $1.57-$1.62 per share. Capital expenditure is anticipated to be 15% of revenues.



For 2023, Akamai upgraded its revenue guidance to $3,802-$3,822 million from $3,765-$3,795 million estimated previously. It expects a non-GAAP operating margin of 29%. Non-GAAP earnings are now expected in the range of $6.08-6.13 per share, up from $5.87-$5.95 per share. Capital expenditure is likely to be around 19% of total revenues.

