Akamai (AKAM) Buoys Security Solutions With Innovative Launches

Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM recently announced notable additions to its flagship Akamai App & API (Application Programming Interface) Protector product. The cloud company, trusted to enhance online security, launched advanced protection against sophisticated application-layer distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.



Layer 7 DDoS protections are enhanced to monitor and eliminate short DDoS attack bursts and apply client reputation scores for improved rate limiting. An additional URL Protection is also incorporated that guarantees the availability of mission-critical URLs, APIs and microservices by tactfully handling legitimate traffic during highly distributed attacks.



Apart from these, the flagship App and API Protector comprises Browser Impersonation Detection, which harnesses the power of machine learning to acquire further knowledge of browser behaviors with the aim of reducing false positives and enabling the potential detection of malicious bots.



The state-of-the-art capabilities include additional benefits to the Akamai App, such as Simple Start Onboard, which accelerates the process of self-service onboarding and new application set-up. Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is built to allow customers to comply with PCI DSS v4 regulations and adhere to the latest industry and global compliance standards.



To enhance the power of cybersecurity, Advanced SOCC (Security Operations Command Center) Services is programmed to benefit customers with personalized support and prioritized escalation paths through SOCC.



Furthermore, the App & API Protector provides updates on Web Security Analytics. These updates streamline operations and strengthen analytics capabilities, including customizable dashboards, configuration change indicators, webhook alerts and shortened deep links for easier sharing.



Cybersecurity is an area that holds a lot of promise for Akamai. With the rapid adoption of cloud computing, security has become a major concern for enterprises. Hackers are using new and sophisticated techniques to take advantage of the security loopholes of the cloud.



With the innovative additions, Akamai is likely to address the growing concern for improved cybersecurity for enterprises in today's digital world. The cutting-edge technology introduced by the company is poised to establish its position as a market leader in the long term. The product diversification strategy is likely to bolster its revenue growth, which in turn will have a positive impact on its performance.



The stock has gained 47.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 41.5%.



