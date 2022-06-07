Akamai (AKAM) Boosts Cybersecurity With Malware Protection

Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM has unveiled a cybersecurity tool to mitigate cyber risks and block malicious files uploaded to web apps and APIs (Application Programming Interfaces), which are a set of definitions and protocols for building and integrating application software. This edge-based solution dubbed Malware Protection will detect and block malware at the edge and prevent it from reaching the targeted destination, thereby thwarting damage from spreading.



Malware Protection will form an integral part of Akamai’s web application and API protection (WAAP) solutions. It will offer a secure approach to inspecting files uploaded to applications and APIs on its Intelligent Edge network for any malicious content. This malware scanning engine is easily deployable and requires no additional installation and/or changes in application code by users as it is hosted completely on the Akamai Intelligent Edge. The solution is likely to offer added protection against malware embedded in files uploaded to web applications such as travel & hospitality, financial sites, customer portals and content management systems.



Cybersecurity is an area that holds a lot of promise for Akamai. With the rapid adoption of cloud computing, security has become a major concern for enterprises. Hackers are using new and sophisticated techniques to take advantage of the security loopholes of the cloud. Large enterprises are expected to increase their security budgets to efficiently address security concerns and instill confidence in cloud computing. We believe that the growing demand for Akamai’s security solutions will translate into significant growth opportunities over the long term. The company’s security offerings are poised to gain from higher demand for data computing at the edge, triggered by the rapid deployment of 5G and IoT devices proliferation.



Akamai is a leading provider of content delivery network services as its platform handles approximately two trillion web interactions on a daily basis. Its solutions help customers to address the challenges of bandwidth constraints and Internet traffic and, at the same time, reduce the need for additional hardware to manage traffic loads. Software distribution plays an important role in bolstering the business as the company benefits from rapid growth in Internet-based distribution of applications, operating system software and online game software. It has completed the acquisition of Linode, a leading Infrastructure-as-a-service platform provider, for almost $900 million. This will augment Akamai’s leading position in the market and leapfrog it as the world’s most distributed compute platform, from cloud to edge. We believe that strong growth in demand for online media and entertainment (High-Definition video) over the Internet and gaming will drive bandwidth requirements, thereby accelerating demand for the company’s solutions in the long haul.



The stock has lost 14.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 16.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Akamai currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



