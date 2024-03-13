Akamai (AKAM) Advances Development of Deep Learning AI Software

Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM teamed up with Neural Magic to develop high powered deep learning AI software tailored for Akamai’s distributed computing infrastructure. Neural Magic is a software developer that expedites and simplifies AI deployment for enterprises. The development of a high-performing platform capable of efficiently running deep learning AI on CPU-based servers is the primary objective of this strategic collaboration.



Owing to several complexities associated with integrating AI applications at the edge, many organizations miss out on harnessing the full potential of AI. The need for specialized and costly hardware, along with associated power and delivery requirements, often makes it an infeasible option for many enterprises.



With the recent venture, Akamai intends to solve this issue by integrating Neural Magic’s expertise in deep learning inference models with its ability to scale, protect and deliver applications at the edge. The use of CPU-based servers makes it cost-efficient compared to expensive GPU systems. The solution ensures lower latency and enhanced performance that facilitates the swift adoption of data-intensive AI applications. The joint venture is expected to drive innovations around edge AI inference across various industries.



Akamai’s distributed cloud services assist businesses in meeting objectives for application performance, response time, edge computing and regulatory compliance by offering cloud services closer to end users and devices.



The company’s latest Generalized Edge Compute (Gecko) initiative aims to further accelerate this vision by smoothly running workloads closer to the source of data. By embedding cloud computing capabilities into Akamai’s massive edge network, Gecko will efficiently support modern applications and workloads in a wide range of next-generation use cases such as AI inference, immersive retail, spatial computing and more. The move accentuates Akamai’s strategy to strengthen its position as a key platform in the enterprises’ multi-cloud environments.



However, rapid adoption of cloud computing, security has become a major concern for enterprises. Large enterprises are expected to increase their security budgets to efficiently address security concerns and instill confidence in cloud computing. We believe that the growing demand for Akamai’s security solutions will translate into significant growth opportunities over the long term.



The stock has gained 53.7% in the past year compared with the industry's growth of 48.3%.



