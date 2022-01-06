AKAM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $111.68, changing hands as low as $111.00 per share. Akamai Technologies Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AKAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AKAM's low point in its 52 week range is $92.64 per share, with $124.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.69. The AKAM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

