a.k.a. Brands rises 20.3%

a.k.a. Brands (AKA) is up 20.3%, or $3.48 to $20.63.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AKA:
- a.k.a. Brands price target raised to $28 from $25 at Telsey Advisory
- A.K.A. Brands Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Expansion
- a.k.a. Brands reports Q3 EPS (51c), consensus (20c)
- a.k.a. Brands sees FY24 revenue $567M-$572M, consensus $562.9M
- a.k.a. Brands Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.