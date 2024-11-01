News & Insights

a.k.a. Brands to open Princess Polly store in New York City

November 01, 2024 — 07:51 am EDT

a.k.a. Brands (AKA) announced plans to open a Princess Polly store at 514 Broadway in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood in early 2025. The NYC store spans approximately 8,000 square feet across two levels, and it will feature over 5,000 on-trend Princess Polly styles.

AKA

