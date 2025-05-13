A.K.A. BRANDS HOLDING Earnings Results: $AKA Reports Quarterly Earnings

A.K.A. BRANDS HOLDING ($AKA) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.78 per share, beating estimates of -$0.83 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $128,660,000, beating estimates of $123,595,922 by $5,064,078.
A.K.A. BRANDS HOLDING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of A.K.A. BRANDS HOLDING stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 9,468 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $177,240
- RHUMBLINE ADVISERS removed 2,745 shares (-70.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,002
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 996 shares (-43.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,426
- TRUVESTMENTS CAPITAL LLC added 700 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,104
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 620 shares (+4.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,357
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. removed 600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,088
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 340 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,583
A.K.A. BRANDS HOLDING Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AKA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AKA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $17.0 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $18.0 on 03/07/2025
