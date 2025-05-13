A.K.A. BRANDS HOLDING Earnings Results: $AKA Reports Quarterly Earnings

A.K.A. BRANDS HOLDING ($AKA) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.78 per share, beating estimates of -$0.83 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $128,660,000, beating estimates of $123,595,922 by $5,064,078.

A.K.A. BRANDS HOLDING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of A.K.A. BRANDS HOLDING stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

A.K.A. BRANDS HOLDING Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AKA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AKA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $17.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $18.0 on 03/07/2025

