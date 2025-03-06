A.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. Q4 Loss Decreases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$9.36 million, or -$0.88 per share. This compares with -$13.88 million, or -$1.31 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $159.02 million from $148.91 million last year.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $121 - $124 Mln

