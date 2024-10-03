Is a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. a.k.a. Brands (AKA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

a.k.a. Brands is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 213 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. a.k.a. Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AKA's full-year earnings has moved 29.5% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AKA has moved about 132.9% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 20.7%. This means that a.k.a. Brands is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Itochu Corp. (ITOCY). The stock has returned 33.9% year-to-date.

For Itochu Corp. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, a.k.a. Brands belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.7% so far this year, so AKA is performing better in this area.

Itochu Corp. however, belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #145. The industry has moved -3.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on a.k.a. Brands and Itochu Corp. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Itochu Corp. (ITOCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.