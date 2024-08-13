Is a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. a.k.a. Brands (AKA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

a.k.a. Brands is one of 209 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. a.k.a. Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AKA's full-year earnings has moved 29.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AKA has moved about 130.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 7.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that a.k.a. Brands is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Revolve Group (RVLV), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 30.9%.

The consensus estimate for Revolve Group's current year EPS has increased 17.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, a.k.a. Brands belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #180 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6% so far this year, so AKA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Revolve Group belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #63. The industry has moved +10.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on a.k.a. Brands and Revolve Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

