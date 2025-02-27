a.k.a. Brands (AKA) Surges 6.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

a.k.a. Brands AKA shares rallied 6% in the last trading session to close at $16.14. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 7% loss over the past four weeks.

a.k.a. Brands’ recent preliminary results for the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2024, show total revenues of approximately $159 million, indicating a 6.8% increase year over year compared with $148.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The result shows U.S. net sales of around $96.1 million, reflecting robust 21.6% growth from $79.1 million in the same period last year.

This portfolio of online fashion brands is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +89.3%. Revenues are expected to be $159 million, up 6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For a.k.a. Brands, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AKA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

a.k.a. Brands belongs to the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Another stock from the same industry, Foot Locker FL, closed the last trading session 1.4% lower at $17.43. Over the past month, FL has returned -10%.

Foot Locker's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.9% over the past month to $0.72. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +89.5%. Foot Locker currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

