Markets
AKS

AK Steel Slips To Loss In Q4

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AK Steel Holding Corp. (AKS) reported that its net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $53.9 million or $0.17 per share compared to net income of $33.5 million, or $0.11 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the company took another major step to de-risk its balance sheet and entered into a $615.6 million pension annuity transaction, bringing total pension obligations transferred through annuity transactions to approximately $1.1 billion since 2016.

Excluding items, adjusted net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $35.1 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $48.0 million, or $0.16 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.10 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter decreased to $1.45 billion from $1.68 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenues of $1.48 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AKS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular