AK Steel Holding Corp. Q3 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - AK Steel Holding Corp. (AKS) released a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $2.8 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $67.2 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.5% to $1.54 billion from $1.74 billion last year.

AK Steel Holding Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $2.8 Mln. vs. $67.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.01 vs. $0.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.04 -Revenue (Q3): $1.54 Bln vs. $1.74 Bln last year.

