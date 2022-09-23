AJRD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (Symbol: AJRD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.28, changing hands as low as $41.27 per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AJRD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AJRD's low point in its 52 week range is $35.47 per share, with $47.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.33.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.