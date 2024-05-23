Ajisen (China) Plans AGM and Director Elections

News & Insights

Ajisen (China) Holdings Limited (HK:0538) has released an update.

Ajisen (China) Holdings Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 13, 2024, at Le Meridien Hong Kong Cyberport, where it will present audited financial statements, consider re-electing directors, and declare a final dividend for the year ended December 31, 2023. The company will also seek approval to re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as its auditor and to authorize its board to issue additional shares and securities.

