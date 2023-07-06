Ajinomoto (TYO:2802) Price Target Increased by 11.33% to 5,678.85

The average one-year price target for Ajinomoto (TYO:2802) has been revised to 5,678.85 / share. This is an increase of 11.33% from the prior estimate of 5,100.93 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,939.00 to a high of 7,350.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.27% from the latest reported closing price of 5,694.00 / share.

Ajinomoto Maintains 1.32% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.32%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ajinomoto. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2802 is 0.20%, an increase of 1.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.71% to 64,685K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 13,770K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,229K shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2802 by 11.36% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 9,946K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,298K shares, representing an increase of 26.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2802 by 30.52% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,278K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,310K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2802 by 8.68% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 3,745K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,246K shares, representing a decrease of 13.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2802 by 5.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,629K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,639K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2802 by 5.16% over the last quarter.

