Ajinomoto Co. Inc - ADR (AJINY) Price Target Increased by 5.34% to 44.42

The average one-year price target for Ajinomoto Co. Inc - ADR (OTC:AJINY) has been revised to 44.42 / share. This is an increase of 5.34% from the prior estimate of 42.17 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.15 to a high of 55.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.39% from the latest reported closing price of 36.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ajinomoto Co. Inc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AJINY is 0.01%, an increase of 12.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.90% to 15K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJINY by 12.86% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 9.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJINY by 11.16% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 35.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJINY by 75.62% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 61.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJINY by 87.61% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

