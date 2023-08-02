News & Insights

Stocks
AJINY

Ajinomoto Co. Inc - ADR (AJINY) Price Target Increased by 13.03% to 40.76

August 02, 2023 — 07:25 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Ajinomoto Co. Inc - ADR (OTC:AJINY) has been revised to 40.76 / share. This is an increase of 13.03% from the prior estimate of 36.06 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.82 to a high of 51.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.28% from the latest reported closing price of 39.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ajinomoto Co. Inc - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AJINY is 0.01%, a decrease of 56.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.93% to 13K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AJINY / Ajinomoto Co. Inc - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 61.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJINY by 12.03% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 8.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJINY by 12.79% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AJINY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.