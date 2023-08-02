Ajinomoto Co. Inc - ADR (AJINY) Price Target Increased by 13.03% to 40.76

The average one-year price target for Ajinomoto Co. Inc - ADR (OTC:AJINY) has been revised to 40.76 / share. This is an increase of 13.03% from the prior estimate of 36.06 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.82 to a high of 51.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.28% from the latest reported closing price of 39.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ajinomoto Co. Inc - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AJINY is 0.01%, a decrease of 56.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.93% to 13K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 61.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJINY by 12.03% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 8.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJINY by 12.79% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.