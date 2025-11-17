Ajinomoto (AJINF) Price Target Increased by 15.34% to 28.97

The average one-year price target for Ajinomoto (OTCPK:AJINF) has been revised to $28.97 / share. This is an increase of 15.34% from the prior estimate of $25.11 dated April 24, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.84 to a high of $34.59 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.27% from the latest reported closing price of $38.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ajinomoto. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 15.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AJINF is 0.31%, an increase of 10.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.02% to 169,250K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 26,553K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,390K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJINF by 27.17% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,035K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,552K shares , representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJINF by 24.53% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 9,533K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,392K shares , representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJINF by 26.54% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,727K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,309K shares , representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJINF by 27.05% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 8,276K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,426K shares , representing an increase of 34.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJINF by 5.96% over the last quarter.

