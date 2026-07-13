AJG Strengthens Specialty Insurance Through Med James Acquisition

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG continues to strengthen its specialty insurance platform through targeted acquisitions, a strategy that has supported the company's long-term growth and expanded its presence across niche insurance markets.

The latest addition is Med James, Inc., a Kansas-based managing general agency (MGA) and wholesale insurance broker serving retail insurance agents. Pam Donahue and the Med James team will remain at their current location under the direction of Jacey Norberg, VP-North Central Region for RPS.

The acquisition expands the capabilities of Gallagher's Risk Placement Services (“RPS”) division, one of North America’s largest wholesale insurance brokerage, binding authority and program management platforms. Med James' expertise in wholesale brokerage and MGA services is expected to enhance RPS's regional presence while broadening its ability to serve retail agents with specialized insurance solutions.

Managing general agencies play an important role in the specialty insurance market by offering underwriting expertise, product development and access to customized coverage that may not be available through standard insurance markets. Strengthening this business enables Gallagher to expand its specialty product offerings, deepen relationships with retail brokers and generate stable commission-based revenues.

As demand for specialized commercial insurance solutions continues to rise, enhancing its wholesale brokerage and MGA capabilities should further strengthen Gallagher's competitive position.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Peers like Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO and Aon plc AON are also expanding their specialty insurance and risk management capabilities through acquisitions.

BRO has expanded through acquisitions of specialty retail agencies, MGA platforms and program management businesses to deepen expertise in targeted commercial insurance markets. The company continues to focus on niche capabilities that enhance its underwriting reach and broaden specialized client offerings.

AON has pursued acquisitions aimed at strengthening cyber risk, reinsurance, analytics and specialty advisory capabilities. The company is increasingly integrating specialized risk expertise with data-driven consulting solutions to support complex commercial insurance needs.

AJG’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of AJG have dropped 19.7% compared with the industry’s decline of 27.9%.







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From a valuation standpoint, AJG trades at a forward price-to- earnings ratio of 18.01X, higher than the industry average of 16.34X.







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The consensus estimate for earnings per share (EPS) for 2026 and 2027 indicates a year-over-year increase of 23.7% and 11.8%, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimates for 2026 earnings moved 0.4% south, while the estimate for 2027 earnings moved 0.1% north in the last 30 days.







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The consensus estimates for AJG’s 2026 and 2027 revenues indicate a year-over-year increase.

AJG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3(Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

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Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.