AJG Grows Canada Commercial Insurance Business With WMB Acquisition

Specialty insurance remains a major growth pillar for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG, driven by strong demand for customized coverage, deeper client relationships and stable commission-based revenues. The company continues to expand its specialty insurance platform through strategic acquisitions, reinforcing its position in niche commercial insurance markets.

The latest acquisition is Wilson M. Beck Insurance Services Inc. (WMB), a Canada-based retail insurance broker serving commercial clients across Western Canada. The WMB team, led by David Beck, will continue operating from its current locations and will be integrated into Gallagher's retail property and casualty brokerage operations in Canada.

The acquisition strengthens Gallagher's retail brokerage operations in Western Canada while expanding its presence in high-value commercial insurance segments. WMB's specialization in construction, commercial real estate, surety bonding, hospitality and mining will enhance AJG's expertise in these niche markets, which often involve complex risk exposures and customized coverage requirements. WMB’s expertise and client relationships are expected to help Gallagher to attract new commercial customers and drive stable commission-based revenues over the long term.

The transaction also aligns with Gallagher's broader strategy of growing through targeted acquisitions that complement its existing brokerage and consulting businesses. By adding WMB's industry expertise and regional presence, Gallagher is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for specialized commercial insurance solutions while supporting its long-term growth strategy.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Peers like Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO and Aon plc AON are also expanding their retail brokerage businesses through acquisitions.

BRO has been actively expanding its retail insurance brokerage business through acquisitions across North America. The acquisitions of Accession Risk Management Group, which significantly expanded its retail brokerage, employee benefits and programs businesses, as well as several regional retail agencies. These acquisitions have strengthened BRO's presence in niche commercial insurance markets and broadened its client base.

Aon has been expanding its commercial insurance brokerage platform through targeted acquisitions and strategic investments. The company expanded its middle-market brokerage capabilities by acquiring NFP, enhancing its commercial insurance, employee benefits and advisory offerings.

AJG’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of AJG have dropped 19.2% compared with the industry’s decline of 27%.







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From a valuation standpoint, AJG trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14X, higher than the industry average of 16.57X.



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The consensus estimate for earnings per share (EPS) for 2026 and 2027 indicates a year-over-year increase of 23.8% and 11.8%, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimates for 2026 earnings moved 0.3% south, while the estimate for 2027 earnings moved 0.2% north in the last 30 days.



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The consensus estimates for AJG’s 2026 and 2027 revenues indicate a year-over-year increase.

AJG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.