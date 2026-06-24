AJG Expands Its Employee Benefits Segment With Cincinnati Acquisition

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG has strengthened its employee benefits solutions through the acquisition of Cincinnati Benefit Solutions, LLC, an Ohio-based employee benefits consulting firm serving small businesses in Cincinnati and its nearby areas. The acquired firm's leadership and employees will remain in place and operate under Gallagher's Great Lakes employee benefits division.

Cincinnati Benefits Solutions specializes in employee benefits consulting for small businesses, adding to Gallagher's existing benefits advisory capabilities. This acquisition enhances Gallagher’s presence in the Cincinnati market and broadens its reach among small and mid-sized employers seeking benefits solutions.

The deal is relatively small compared to other Gallagher deals, but it aligns with the company's broader acquisition-led growth strategy to expand its service offerings and market presence. It should contribute incremental revenues, strengthen client retention and enhance Gallagher's employee benefits platform.

For Gallagher, employee benefits are an important growth and revenue stream that supports client-retention business, especially as healthcare costs rise. It also creates cross-selling opportunities across Gallagher's broader insurance brokerage and risk management operations. By expanding its employee benefits footprint, the company is strengthening a business line that offers recurring revenues, strong client retention and long-term growth potential.

The acquisition underscores AJG’s commitment to building scale in employee benefits consulting, complementing its broader insurance brokerage and risk management platform while supporting sustainable long-term growth.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Peers like Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO and Aon plc AON are also expanding their employee benefits solutions through acquisitions.

BRO has also expanded its employee benefits platform through acquisitions of regional benefits agencies and consulting firms. The company views employee benefits as a recurring revenue business that complements its broader insurance brokerage operations while creating opportunities for deeper client relationships and cross-selling.

Aon significantly expanded its employee benefits, retirement and wealth advisory capabilities through its acquisition of NFP, including Salus Group, Anchor Group and Pilot Benefits Group. The acquisitions strengthened AON's position in the middle-market benefits space and enhanced its small-business benefits capabilities.

AJG’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of AJG have dropped 32% compared with the industry’s decline of 39.8%.



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From a valuation standpoint, AJG trades at a forward price-to- earnings ratio of 15.43X, higher than the industry average of 14.5X.



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The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings per share (EPS) and revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of 23.9% and 21.6%, respectively.

The consensus estimates for AJG’s 2027 EPS and revenues indicate a year-over-year increase.



The Zacks Consensus Estimates for 2026 and 2027 earnings moved 0.4% and 0.5% north, respectively, in the last 60 days.



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AJG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.