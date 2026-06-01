AJG Bets on Specialty Insurance Buyouts for Long-Term Growth

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG continues to strengthen its specialty insurance platform through strategic acquisitions. Specialty insurance has become an increasingly important growth engine for AJG, supporting both revenue diversification and margin expansion. As businesses face increasingly complex regulatory requirements, climate-related exposures and emerging operational risks, demand for specialized insurance solutions continues to rise.

Gallagher has benefited from these trends because they are complex, clients often need expert advice and tailored coverage rather than standard insurance products. Expanding its expertise across niche insurance markets allows it to earn higher commissions, deepen client retention and generate recurring revenue through its specialty insurance platform. As these risks continue to grow, demand for Gallagher's specialized brokerage and risk management services is likely to increase as well.

AJG has been steadily investing in specialty markets through acquisitions, talent additions and expansion of its Risk Placement Services platform. AJG recently announced the acquisitions of Twin Elms, a specialist in environmental insurance, and McKee Risk Management, a program administrator focused on construction, public entity and property risks. These transactions are part of a broader strategy to enhance Gallagher's capabilities in high-value specialty segments and support its broader strategy of building scale in expertise-driven insurance markets.

Gallagher's continued investment in specialty insurance capabilities highlights management's focus on long-term growth. With operations spanning approximately 130 countries, the company remains well positioned to benefit from rising demand for specialized insurance and risk management solutions.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Peers like Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO and Aon plc AON are also expanding their specialty insurance and risk management capabilities through acquisitions.

BRO has expanded through acquisitions of specialty retail agencies, MGA platforms and program management businesses to deepen expertise in targeted commercial insurance markets. The company continues to focus on niche capabilities that enhance its underwriting reach and broaden specialized client offerings.

AON has pursued acquisitions aimed at strengthening cyber risk, reinsurance, analytics and specialty advisory capabilities. The company is increasingly integrating specialized risk expertise with data-driven consulting solutions to support complex commercial insurance needs.

AJG’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of AJG have dropped 42.3% compared with the industry’s decline of 45.8%.



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From a valuation standpoint, AJG trades at a forward price-to- earnings ratio of 14.49X, higher than the industry average of 14.01X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimates for 2026 earnings moved 0.23% north, while the estimate for 2027 earnings moved 0.14% south in the last 30 days.



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The consensus estimates for AJG’s 2026 and 2027 revenues indicate a year-over-year increase.

The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings per share is currently pegged at $13.26, indicating a 24% year-over-year increase.

AJG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

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Aon plc (AON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.