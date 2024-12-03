Aja Health and Wellness Announces Key Management Changes

Premier Diversified Holdings (TSE:AJA) has released an update.

Aja Health and Wellness Inc., previously known as Premier Diversified Holdings, announces key management changes with the resignation of Eric Tsung and Alnesh Mohan. The company appoints Kevin Klimuk as the new Chief Financial Officer, bringing over two decades of expertise to drive strategic growth and acquisitions.

