News & Insights

Stocks
AJLGF

AJ Lucas Group Appoints New Director Gregory Runge

October 24, 2024 — 02:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AJ Lucas Group Limited (AU:AJL) has released an update.

AJ Lucas Group Limited has appointed Gregory Runge as a director, effective from October 4, 2024. This announcement is part of the company’s regulatory obligations, although Runge currently holds no relevant interests in securities or related contracts. Investors may find interest in how this new leadership could impact AJ Lucas Group’s future strategy and performance.

For further insights into AU:AJL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AJLGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.