News & Insights

Stocks

AJ Bell’s £30M Share Buyback Initiative

December 06, 2024 — 12:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AJ BELL PLC (GB:AJB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

AJ Bell PLC has repurchased 83,343 of its shares as part of a £30 million buyback program, with prices ranging from 456p to 475p per share. The repurchased shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to 413,051,141. This move is aimed at consolidating shareholder value and optimizing the company’s share capital.

For further insights into GB:AJB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.