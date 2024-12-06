AJ Bell’s £30M Share Buyback Initiative

AJ BELL PLC (GB:AJB) has released an update.

AJ Bell PLC has repurchased 83,343 of its shares as part of a £30 million buyback program, with prices ranging from 456p to 475p per share. The repurchased shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to 413,051,141. This move is aimed at consolidating shareholder value and optimizing the company’s share capital.

