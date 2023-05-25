AJ Bell's half-yearly profit jumps as assets rise

May 25 (Reuters) - AJ Bell AJBA.L on Thursday reported a 61% rise in half-yearly profit before tax, as the British investment platform's assets under management continued to rise with higher customer additions and inflows.

The London-listed company posted a profit of 41.9 million pounds ($52 million) compared to 26.1 million pounds last year for the six months ended March 31.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

