AJ Bell reports growth in customer numbers, inflows in Q3

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - AJ Bell AJBA.L reported rising customer numbers and net inflows of funds over the three months to June, as trading on the British retail investment platform held up despite tough economic conditions.

AJ Bell said customer numbers at its platform business rose by 10,606 in the quarter to 465,614, up 12% on the prior year and 2% on the quarter, a trading update on Thursday showed.

Assets under administration closed at 69.8 billion pounds, up 10% on the year and 2% in the quarter. The firm's platform arm also reported net inflows of 1.1 billion pounds in the quarter - although this fell short of the 1.6 billion posted in the same period in the prior year.

AJ Bell's investments arm also reported an increase in total assets, up 72% over the year to 4.3 billion pounds, as well as net inflows in the quarter of 0.4 billion pounds.

Michael Summersgill, AJ Bell chief executive, said momentum in the retail investment market had remained strong, with the sharp rise in interest rates stimulating particularly strong demand for short-dated government bonds and money market funds.

