AJ Bell PLC Reports Major Shareholding Change

May 24, 2024 — 07:18 am EDT

AJ BELL PLC (GB:AJB) has released an update.

AJ Bell PLC has announced that a significant change in share ownership occurred on May 24, 2024, with Andy Bell’s voting rights decreasing from 20.88% to 18.71%, now holding a total of 77,305,271 voting rights. The notification follows an acquisition or disposal of voting rights, indicating a notable shift in the company’s shareholding structure.

