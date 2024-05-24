AJ Bell PLC Reports Major Shareholding Change

AJ BELL PLC (GB:AJB) has released an update.

AJ Bell PLC has announced that a significant change in share ownership occurred on May 24, 2024, with Andy Bell’s voting rights decreasing from 20.88% to 18.71%, now holding a total of 77,305,271 voting rights. The notification follows an acquisition or disposal of voting rights, indicating a notable shift in the company’s shareholding structure.

For further insights into GB:AJB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.