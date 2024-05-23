News & Insights

Stocks

AJ Bell Executives Sell Company Shares

May 23, 2024 — 11:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AJ BELL PLC (GB:AJB) has released an update.

AJ Bell PLC has publicly disclosed that two key individuals have engaged in the sale of company shares. Billy Mackay, the Advised Managing Director, sold 50,882 shares at £3.9307 each, while Amber Tagari, associated with the Chief Technology Officer, sold 4,963 shares at £4.03 each. These transactions, conducted on the London Stock Exchange on May 23, 2024, are part of the company’s adherence to the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further insights into GB:AJB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.