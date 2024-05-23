AJ Bell Executives Sell Company Shares

AJ BELL PLC (GB:AJB) has released an update.

AJ Bell PLC has publicly disclosed that two key individuals have engaged in the sale of company shares. Billy Mackay, the Advised Managing Director, sold 50,882 shares at £3.9307 each, while Amber Tagari, associated with the Chief Technology Officer, sold 4,963 shares at £4.03 each. These transactions, conducted on the London Stock Exchange on May 23, 2024, are part of the company’s adherence to the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

