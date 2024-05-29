News & Insights

Stocks

AJ Bell Executives Execute Share Sales

May 29, 2024 — 04:49 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AJ BELL PLC (GB:AJB) has released an update.

Top executives at AJ Bell PLC have recently engaged in notable share transactions. Lucy Birch, associated with CFO Pete Birch, sold 6,500 shares, while CEO Michael Summersgill parted with a total of 200,000 shares in two separate transactions. These sales result in Pete Birch and Michael Summersgill still holding 0.008% and 0.253% of the issued share capital respectively.

For further insights into GB:AJB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.