AJ Bell Executives Execute Share Sales

AJ BELL PLC (GB:AJB) has released an update.

Top executives at AJ Bell PLC have recently engaged in notable share transactions. Lucy Birch, associated with CFO Pete Birch, sold 6,500 shares, while CEO Michael Summersgill parted with a total of 200,000 shares in two separate transactions. These sales result in Pete Birch and Michael Summersgill still holding 0.008% and 0.253% of the issued share capital respectively.

