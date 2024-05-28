News & Insights

AJ Bell CRO Adjusts Share Holdings

May 28, 2024 — 10:11 am EDT

AJ BELL PLC (GB:AJB) has released an update.

AJ Bell PLC has reported that Karen Goodman, the Chief Risk Officer, engaged in the sale and purchase of company shares. After exercising options under the Executive Incentive Plan, Goodman sold a portion of her shares to cover tax liabilities and subsequently sold additional shares through her AJ Bell account. Post-transactions, Goodman retains 961 ordinary shares, signifying a minuscule stake in the company’s issued share capital.

