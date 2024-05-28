AJ Bell CRO Adjusts Share Holdings

AJ BELL PLC (GB:AJB) has released an update.

AJ Bell PLC has reported that Karen Goodman, the Chief Risk Officer, engaged in the sale and purchase of company shares. After exercising options under the Executive Incentive Plan, Goodman sold a portion of her shares to cover tax liabilities and subsequently sold additional shares through her AJ Bell account. Post-transactions, Goodman retains 961 ordinary shares, signifying a minuscule stake in the company’s issued share capital.

For further insights into GB:AJB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.