AIXTRON SE (FWB:AIXA) Price Target Increased by 13.68% to 39.23

The average one-year price target for AIXTRON SE (FWB:AIXA) has been revised to 39.23 / share. This is an increase of 13.68% from the prior estimate of 34.51 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.31 to a high of 54.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.67% from the latest reported closing price of 36.10 / share.

AIXTRON SE Maintains 0.86% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.86%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in AIXTRON SE. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIXA is 0.36%, an increase of 6.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.18% to 23,049K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 4,000K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 2,427K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,459K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIXA by 9.30% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,137K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,435K shares, representing a decrease of 13.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIXA by 2.03% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,401K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,402K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIXA by 4.89% over the last quarter.

BGETX - Baillie Gifford EAFE Fund Class 2 holds 1,179K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

