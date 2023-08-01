News & Insights

Stocks
AIXXF

Aixtron SE (AIXXF) Price Target Increased by 18.68% to 44.24

August 01, 2023 — 12:50 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Aixtron SE (OTC:AIXXF) has been revised to 44.24 / share. This is an increase of 18.68% from the prior estimate of 37.28 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.31 to a high of 61.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.72% from the latest reported closing price of 39.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aixtron SE. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIXXF is 0.36%, an increase of 7.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.42% to 23,049K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIXXF / Aixtron SE Shares Held by Institutions

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 4,000K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 2,427K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,459K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIXXF by 9.30% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,137K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,435K shares, representing a decrease of 13.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIXXF by 2.03% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,401K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,402K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIXXF by 4.89% over the last quarter.

BGETX - Baillie Gifford EAFE Fund Class 2 holds 1,179K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIXXF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.