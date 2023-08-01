Aixtron SE (AIXXF) Price Target Increased by 18.68% to 44.24

The average one-year price target for Aixtron SE (OTC:AIXXF) has been revised to 44.24 / share. This is an increase of 18.68% from the prior estimate of 37.28 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.31 to a high of 61.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.72% from the latest reported closing price of 39.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aixtron SE. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIXXF is 0.36%, an increase of 7.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.42% to 23,049K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 4,000K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 2,427K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,459K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIXXF by 9.30% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,137K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,435K shares, representing a decrease of 13.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIXXF by 2.03% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,401K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,402K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIXXF by 4.89% over the last quarter.

BGETX - Baillie Gifford EAFE Fund Class 2 holds 1,179K shares. No change in the last quarter.

