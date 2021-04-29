AIXTRON Reports Improved Operating Result In Q1, Revenues Up 21%; Raises EBIT Guidance

(RTTNews) - AIXTRON SE (AIXG) reported a negative operating result (EBIT) of 0.7 million euros in the first quarter of 2021 compared to a negative EBIT of 1.1 million euros, prior year. The net result was 3.8 million euros, compared to a loss of 0.8 million euros, prior year, primarily due to further recognition of deferred tax assets.

First quarter revenues rose by 21% to 49.5 million euros. Order intake increased by 81% year-on-year to 124.4 million euros. The order backlog as of March 31, 2021, was 223.5 million euros, up around 53% from prior year.

The Executive Board confirmed the previously issued full-year guidance with regard to order intake, revenues, and gross margin and raised it in regard to the EBIT margin.

For 2021, the Executive Board anticipates order intake to come out at the upper end of the 340 million euros to 380 million euros range. AIXTRON also expects revenues to achieve the upper end of the 320 million euros to 360 million euros range. The Executive Board increased its EBIT margin expectation from previously 16% to now around 18%.

