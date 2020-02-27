Aixtron Q4 Profit Down, Orders Up; Sees Weak Margin, Higher Revenues In FY20

(RTTNews) - Aixtron SE (AIXG), a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net profit declined 33 percent to 12.2 million euros from 18.2 million euros last year.

Earnings per share were 0.11 euro, down 31 percent from 0.16 euro last year.

Operating result or EBIT declined 31 percent to 14.4 million euros from 20.8 million euros a year ago. EBIT margin was 19 percent, down 5 percentage points from 24 percent last year.

For the quarter, revenues dropped 15 percent to 75.1 million euros from 87.9 million euros last year.

Order intake, however, grew 13 percent to 81.4 million euros from last year's 72.2 million euros.

Equipment order backlog was 116.7 million euros as of December 31, 2019, 16 percent below the previous years' level.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2020, the company expects gross margin of around 40 percent and an EBIT margin of between 10 percent and 15 percent, with revenues in a range between 260 million euros and 300 million euros.

The company also expects order intake in a range between 260 million euros and 300 million euros.

In fiscal 2019, EBIT margin was 15 percent, revenues were 259.6 million euros and order intake was 231.9 million euros.

