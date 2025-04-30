Aixtron Q1 Profit Declines; Confirms FY25 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Aixtron said the profit for the period in the first three months of 2025 came in at 5.1 million euros compared to 10.8 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.04 euros compared to 0.10 euros. The operating result or EBIT was 3.3 million euros, compared to 9.9 million euros, previous year. Revenues were 112.5 million euros in the first three months of the year compared to 118.3 million euros, a year ago.

The Executive Board confirmed the guidance for fiscal 2025. The Executive Board expects revenues in a range of 530 million euros to 600 million euros, a gross margin of around 41% to 42% and an EBIT margin of around 18% to 22% for 2025.

For the second quarter, the Executive Board expects revenues in a range of around 120 million euros to 140 million euros.

