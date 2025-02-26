AIXTRON Elects Alexander Everke To Succeed Kim Schindelhauer As Chairman Of Supervisory Board

(RTTNews) - AIXTRON SE announced the appointment of Alexander Everke, a current member of the Supervisory Board, as the successor to the Supervisory Board Chairmanship.

The current Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Kim Schindelhauer, intends to resign from his position at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting in 2025.

Additionally, the company will propose the election of Ingo Bank as a new member of the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2025.

Kim Schindelhauer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AIXTRON SE, has informed the company that he intends to resign from his position at his own request and with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2025.

Schindelhauer was re-elected in 2023 for a maximum of three years to give the Supervisory Board sufficient time to identify a suitable successor.

"It has been an honor for me to contribute to AIXTRON in various management roles for over 30 years. Now the time has come for me to pass on the baton. Mr. Everke is an excellent choice for the role of Supervisory Board Chairman. I wish AIXTRON and him all the best," said Kim Schindelhauer.

