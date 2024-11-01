News & Insights

Aixtron downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

November 01, 2024 — 04:35 am EDT

Jefferies analyst Olivia Honychurch downgraded Aixtron (AIXXF) to Hold from Buy with a price target of EUR 16, down from EUR 27. With next year’s order visibility low, building conviction in a fiscal 2026 rebound is difficult, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

