Aixtron Appoints Christian Danninger As CFO

(RTTNews) - Aixtron SE (AIXG), a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, said that it appointed Christian Danninger as Chief Financial Officer effective July 1, 2021 or earlier. The appointment is for a period of 3 years.

Most recently, Christian Danninger was Group CFO of Putzmeister Holding GmbH and CFO of Sany Europe GmbH, both companies of the Sany Group.

With the appointment of Danninger, the Supervisory Board considers the announced generation change in the Executive Board to be completed.

