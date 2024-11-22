AIX Inc. Strengthens Leadership with New Co-CEO

Fanhua (AIFU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

AIX Inc. has appointed Ning Li as Co-CEO and Executive Director, bringing his extensive financial expertise to the leadership team. This move is expected to bolster AIX’s strategic vision in the competitive financial services market. Established in Guangzhou and listed on NASDAQ, AIX is committed to empowering independent financial advisors with comprehensive business solutions.

For further insights into AIFU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.